King’s Toy Drive Recap

December 5, 2019

King’s Burgers in Miesville held their annual Toy Drive on Tuesday. Chris Koop of Hastings Family Service reports from the event.

Even Santa provided an update.

HFS is still available for donations. Visit HastingsFamilyService.org for more details.

