Lo Sentenced

A Minneapolis man who pled guilty to attacking his children’s mother and abducting his kids prompting an AMBER Alert earlier this year has been sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison. According to information provided by Fox 9, Jeffrey Lo, 24, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to a total of 177 months, or 14 years and nine months, and is ordered to pay a $200 fine and $199 in restitution to the children’s mother. According to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court in June, Lo attacked his children’s mother in Cottage Grove and abducted the 1 and 3-year-old children, triggering an AMBER Alert. As the events unfolded, officers set up a perimeter near a wooded area in Cottage Grove. Law enforcement found Lo on the ground, lying on his back and holding the children on his chest. He was arrested at the scene.