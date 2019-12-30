Lock And Dam Features Dining Igloos

People walking in the downtown corridor near the new bridge may have noticed several plastic domes along the side of the Lock and dam Eatery on 2nd Street. According to management of the establishment, the new igloos are set out for sidewalk dining throughout the winter. According to a post on social media, the igloos will be available every night of the week, by reservation. Customers reserving an igloo must spend $25 per person/$15 for children from the menu, which is not a rental fee, which will seat a party for an hour and 45 minutes. The igloos are heated and very comfortable, but staff still recommend dressing in layers.