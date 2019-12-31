Officer Injured During Arrest

Minutes before midnight on December 23rd, Hastings Police Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Vermillion Street regarding a physical altercation between 2 male subjects. While enroute, dispatch told officers that one subject had a weapon and was attempting to leave. According to Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer, on arrival officers observed the vehicle fleeing from the parking lot and gave chase. A short pursuit ensued through nearby neighborhoods, before coming to an end at a residence in the 500 block of Kendall. Officers confronted the suspect, who then made aggressive actions toward officers, and failed to obey commands. As a result, officers tased and physically subdued the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Hastings resident Matthew Gene Lott. During the altercation, Officer Nick Cross was punched in the face, sustaining minor injuries. Cross was treated and released from Regina Hospital. Lott was arrested and booked at Dakota County jail on multiple felony charges including, 4th Degree Assault on an Officer, Fleeing Police, and 1st Degree DUI. Lott remains in custody with bail set at $100,000 pending a trial.