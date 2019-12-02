Spring Lake Park Plans Under Review

On December 2nd, The Dakota County Physical Development Committee will review the Spring Lake Park Master and Natural Resources Management Plans at a regular meeting of the Committee. According to the meeting agenda, the Dakota County Board approved a consultant contract to update the 2003 Master Plan and to create the park’s first Natural Resources Management Plan. Together, the plans will present a long-range vision for the park and will guide 10-year priorities for recreation development, natural resources management, visitor services, and park operations. The Research and Vision phase of the project is complete, which included inventory and analysis of existing recreation activities, natural and cultural assets. Community engagement reached nearly a thousand participants and included stakeholder meetings, pop-up events, and an open house held on October 14. Efforts were made to connect with current park visitors and demographic groups underrepresented in Dakota County Parks. A draft Vision and Guiding Principles has been prepared for County Board consideration. The Vision and Guiding Principles will provide a framework for the development of park concepts and natural resource strategies. Draft concepts and strategies will be presented to the County Board, prior to testing with the community in spring 2020.