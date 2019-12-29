SSP Quarterfinal: Hastings 3, SSP 2.

In Saturday Night Holiday Tournament Boys Hockey, the Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team had to wait until 9:20pm to face the puck off in South Saint Paul, in the first round of the South Saint Paul Premier Tournament, but the wait was worth it, as the Raiders took down the host Packers, 3-2, in a thriller, to open the bracket! The Raiders will now battle Bloomington Jefferson on Monday night at approximately 6:30pm, LIVE on KDWA, in the semifinals. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a brief recap of the Saturday night victory, pushing the Raiders’ record to 8-1-0.