A St. Paul Park man and his schoolmate were recently sentenced after their illegal scheme to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns failed. The St. Paul Park man, Justin Hiemstra, 22, and Andrew Harris, 23, of Philadelphia, were each sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service. Hiemstra pled guilty in August to using a school computer and someone else’s username without that person’s permission in an attempt to illegally obtain then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. Harris pled guilty to the same charges in September. These charges arose out of a plot between Harris and Hiemstra in 2016, while they were students at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, to use computers at the school’s computer lab and the Free Application for Student Aid website to illegally access the tax returns. They then used Trump’s personal identifying information, including his Social Security number and date of birth, to attempt to import his federal tax information into a bogus FAFSA application for their own purposes. Ultimately, the attempt failed.
St. Paul Park Man Convicted
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/12/st-paul-park-man-convicted/