State Reports Budget Surplus

The State Management and Budget office released the forecast Thursday morning showing an economic outlook, which they say has improved since the end of the 2019 Legislative special session. According published information, the state of Minnesota projects a $1.3 billion budget surplus in the fiscal year 2020-21. KDWA spoke with State Representative Tony Jurgens about the surplus.
He also indicated there may be ways to improve infrastructure without financing projects.
The Legislature goes back into session in January.