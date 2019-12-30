Suspect Faces New Charges

A Red Wing man who faces first-degree attempted murder charges from a May shooting was arrested on Dec. 23 by Red Wing police on assault charges. John Charles Roberts, 19, was booked into Goodhue County Jail, pending formal charges of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to the county’s jail book-ins report. Roberts was arrested May 21 after he allegedly fired a weapon multiple times from a home on Twin Bluff Road, hitting a man in the neck once. Roberts barricaded himself in the home until officers were able to enter the residence and arrest him. After being released on bail, Roberts was arrested two more times and released on bail. On Dec. 23, Roberts was booked into Goodhue County Jail at 7:25 AM. According to the Goodhue County Jail roster, Roberts remains in custody as of Dec. 26. His bail is set at $1,006,000. Roberts awaits a jury trial Jan. 27 at Goodhue County Court on the attempted murder charge.