Two Charged In July Shooting

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Nathan Wesley McDonald, age 23 of Oakdale, and Terrell Theo Payne, age 19 of Little Canada, have been indicted by a Dakota County Grant Jury in connection with the July 9, 2019 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lawrence Terrance Renfro at an apartment where he resided in West St. Paul. The Dakota County Grand Jury has issued an indictment charging McDonald and Payne with one count each of Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated-Aiding and Abetting, and Murder in the Second Degree, Intentional-Aiding and Abetting. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of July 9, 2019, a friend of Renfro went to the apartment where Renfro was then residing when he couldn’t reach him by telephone. The friend found the door to Renfro’s ground floor patio locked and when no one answered, he walked to the bedroom window where he found the screen damaged. He entered through the window and found the deceased Renfro on a couch in the living room with Renfro’s 2-year-old child sitting next to him. The friend took the child, exited the apartment and called police. Through investigation, it was learned that the apartment in which Renfro was killed was leased to McDonald’s sister who had resided with Renfro in the apartment until she moved out after a “falling out” between them. During a search of the apartment, five 9mm casings were located. An autopsy was conducted of Renfro and it was determined that he suffered 5 gunshot wounds, including one to his head. Both McDonald and Payne remain in custody in connection with the prior murder charges filed by the County Attorney’s Office. These new indictments will replace the prior charges filed in this case. Their first appearance on the indictments by the grand jury will be scheduled for sometime next week.