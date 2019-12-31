Winter Reads Program Starts

The Dakota County Library system invites you to turn the page to a new year and cozy up with a good book during Dakota County Library’s 2020 Winter Reads adult reading program. Winter Reads inspires adults to pick up a good book and read or listen to an exciting audiobook. Take time to enjoy the simple pleasure of wintertime reading, write reviews and attend author programs. Participants can rate and submit reviews of books read Jan. 6-Feb. 29 to be eligible for prizes. Enter as often as you like. The more reviews you submit, the better your chance to win. Register for Winter Reads at any library location or participate online. Each online review submitted earns you one entry into a prize drawing. Earn additional points and drawing entries by participating in online missions that help you discover new books and explore library programs. Winter Reads is presented in partnership with the Metropolitan Library Agency (MELSA) and the Dakota County Library Foundation. For more information, visit DakotaCounty.us/Library, and search Winter Reads.