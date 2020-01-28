2020 HPD Polar Plunge

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer says it’s Polar Plunge Time. The Hastings Police Department invites the public to join HPD Staff, friends, and family, along with the Hastings Sharks, for this year’s Law Enforcement Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. This will be HPD’s 5th year supporting the local team and is one of the largest national fund raisers for Special Olympics. The event will take place on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 PM, however there may be an opportunity to jump early. Typically, participants gather at HPD and travel to Crystal Lake in Burnsville. All you have to do is register, by visiting PlungeMN.org, donate or raise $75 in funds, and plunge away.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)