2020 NRECA Youth Tour

Dakota Electric Association will provide five high school juniors, seniors and, for the first time, sophomores the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour, in June, from the 20th to the 25th. Each June, more than 1,800 students from across the country travel to Washington, D.C. for the NRECA Youth Tour. During the trip, they learn about electric cooperatives and government, meet elected officials and tour national monuments and sites, including the Smithsonian, the FBI building and more. To apply, students who live in a household that receives power from Dakota Electric can pick up an application from their high school guidance counselor, download it off the web or pick one up at Dakota Electric’s Farmington office. To find the application online and learn more, go to DakotaElectric.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Education Programs” from under “Community”. The application deadline is February 21. Interviews are scheduled for March 10 and 12. For more information, call Peggy Johnson at 651-463-6110 or 1-800-874-3409, ext. 110.
(Caption: Dakota Electric’s students pose in front of the Capitol building during the 2019 Youth Tour. Submitted Photo)