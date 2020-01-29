On Tuesday, January 28th at about 6:16 AM, the PCSO was notified of a single vehicle crash on Highway 35 and 1180th Street, in Oak Grove Township of Prescott. According to a PCSO press release, 60-year-old Prescott resident Brian Hassell was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 35 when he struck a deer. The vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane. Mr. Hassell was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings, with undetermined injuries. The PCSO was assisted by the Prescott Police and Fire Departments, and River Falls Area Ambulance.
Accident In Pierce Co. Injures One
