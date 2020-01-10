Afton Photographer Wins Contest

Afton resident Jessica Manor has earned the honor of winning the photo contest for the Washington County Parks vehicle pass. A photograph taken by Manor at Pine Point Regional Park, north of Stillwater, was selected by Washington County Parks officials for the 2020-2021 vehicle parks pass for Washington County. Manor, a professional photographer, won a free parks pass and will have her photo printed on every parks pass sold in the county. Parks passes are $30 each. This is the second year Manor, 39, has received the parks-pass honor. Last year, she won with a photo she took of a hiker in Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, which reopened in June, of 2019.
(Photo: Courtesy of Washington County)