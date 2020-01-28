«

»

Print this Post

Annexation Sought For Development

Categories:

Featured

January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020

The City of Hastings has announced that TC Land has submitted an application for annexation of 40 acres located southwest of General Sieben Drive and Northridge Drive for the development of 120 homes, including both single family and villa home sites. According to the weekly City Newsletter, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation request on February 18th. Construction of infrastructure, including roads and utilities is expected later in 2020, ahead of actual home construction, pending approval of the plans.

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/annexation-sought-for-development/

Leave a Reply