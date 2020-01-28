Annexation Sought For Development

The City of Hastings has announced that TC Land has submitted an application for annexation of 40 acres located southwest of General Sieben Drive and Northridge Drive for the development of 120 homes, including both single family and villa home sites. According to the weekly City Newsletter, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation request on February 18th. Construction of infrastructure, including roads and utilities is expected later in 2020, ahead of actual home construction, pending approval of the plans.