Bilderback Sentenced

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Dustin Allen Bilderback, age 34 of South St. Paul, was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 240 months in custody in connection with the shooting of two South St. Paul police officers on July 19, 2018. This was the maximum sentence allowed by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. Bilderback pled guilty October 14, 2019 to two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Backstrom thanked the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation of this shooting incident. Backstrom also extended his appreciation to the responding South St. Paul officers, Inver Grove Heights Police Department, the West St. Paul Police Department and the numerous other law enforcement agencies that responded to assist. The additional two counts of intentional attempted murder in the second degree were dismissed.