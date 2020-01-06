Brake Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer

In the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team’s 53-31 win at Park on Saturday, Hastings Senior Mallory Brake became Hastings High School’s All-Time Leading Scorer in Girls or Boys Basketball, with 2,252 points, eclipsing former Teammate Krystal Carlson’s 2,251, becoming the second Raider to ever go over the 2,000 point plateau for their career. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the accomplishment, as the Raiders get ready for North Saint Paul, LIVE on KDWA, Tuesday night. (Photo Courtesy of Dick Cragg)