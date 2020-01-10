«

»

Print this Post

Chlorination Project Moves Forward

Categories:

Featured

January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

The City of Hastings is soliciting bids from prospective contractors to furnish and install mechanical and plumbing components to provide chlorine feed systems at several water supply facilities. According to information released on the City of Hastings website, the work scope has been revised and refined from the original scope issued in the fall of 2019. The bid package will be made available by Friday, January 10th on the Quest Construction Data Network website, and bids will be due to the City by 2 PM on Tuesday, March 3rd.   

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/chlorination-project-moves-forward-2/

Leave a Reply