Chlorination Project Moves Forward

The City of Hastings is soliciting bids from prospective contractors to furnish and install mechanical and plumbing components to provide chlorine feed systems at several water supply facilities. According to information released on the City of Hastings website, the work scope has been revised and refined from the original scope issued in the fall of 2019. The bid package will be made available by Friday, January 10th on the Quest Construction Data Network website, and bids will be due to the City by 2 PM on Tuesday, March 3rd.