City Seeks Grant For Hiring Police

The Hastings Police Department has an opportunity to apply for a 2020 COPS Hiring Program (CHP) grant. According to information provided to the Hastings City Council, the 2020 COPS Hiring Program is a competitive grant program designed to advance public safety through community policing by addressing the full-time sworn officer needs of state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies nationwide. The grant program provides 75% of entry level wages and benefits up to $125,000 to hire new or rehire existing career law enforcement officers and to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. All local, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies that have primary law enforcement authority are eligible to apply. Application deadline is March 11, 2020. The City Council will consider the request to submit a grant at the February 3rd meeting.