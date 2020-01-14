City Staff Honored

As the new year gets rolling, the City of Hastings recently congratulated a number of City staff and employees who have celebrated employment anniversaries with the City. Noted among the anniversaries are Police Sgt. James Galland who has been with the department for 29 years, Paid-On-Call firefighter Sandra Boesl, with 27 years of service, and Patrol Officer Daniel Tollefson, with 24 years. Also mentioned is 15-year staff member Dave Chalmers, who has worked and become the face of the Engineering Department, and will be retiring in July. In the City Newsletter, each of the staff members and employees was thanked for their years of service, and City leaders expressed gratitude for their dedication to serving Hastings.