CNC Earth Day Wish List

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day coming up in April, Carpenter Nature Center has developed a “wish list” of things they would like to see happen to celebrate our planet. According to a recent newsletter, staff of CNC encourage residents to volunteer for the CNC Adopt-a-Highway cleanup efforts, reduce the use of salt for de-icing sidewalks and driveways this winter, improve recycling and composting at home, and plant native flowers and grasses to help support pollinators. CNC also seeks sponsors for the 50 for 50 Youth Birding Competition, later this Spring. For more details, visit CarpenterNatureCenter.org.