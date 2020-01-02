Coach Welch on Tourney, Champlin

The Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team headed back to practice on Thursday, after their 2-1, third place finish at the South Saint Paul Premier Tournament, over Christmas Break, and Head Coach Adam Welch of the 9-2 Raiders joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday to look back at the tourney, and to preview Saturday’s road trip to an unfamiliar opponent, Champlin Park. Of course, Saturday’s game can be heard LIVE on KDWA, with the Pre-Game Show at approximately 6:45pm, and the face-off to follow at 7:00pm.