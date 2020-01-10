County Salaries Set For 2020

At the December 17th meeting of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, the Commissioners established elected officials and County Manager’s compensation packages for 2020. According to a resolution passed by the Board, the County Commissioner salary is set at $85,869, the County Manager is $199,394, the County Attorney will be paid $199,596 plus a $2,776 lump sum, and the County Sheriff will receive a salary of $171,245 plus a $1,639 lump sum. As a percentage the rate increases range from 3.5 to 5.5 percent more than 2019. The Resolution also establishes a Commissioner vehicle/expense allowance for 2020 in the amount of $5,675 per year per Commissioner, representing a 1.5 percent increase over 2019. The resolution passed by unanimous vote.