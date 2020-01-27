County Seeks Citizen Commission Members

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners receives advice from a variety of volunteer committees. The board invites residents to join a citizen advisory committee and make a difference in local government. The following commissions have openings. The Extension Committee, the Library Advisory Committee, the Personnel Board of Appeals, the Planning Commission, the Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee, the Special Board of Appeal and Equalization, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Visit DakotaCounty.us and search citizen committees for information about specific openings and qualifications. Each committee requires consistent attendance for meetings. Incumbents may be eligible for reappointment. Citizen advisory committee applications are retained for one year. Dakota County residents interested in serving on a committee can apply online or call County Administration at 651-438-4418 for an application. Applications are taken until all openings are filled.