County To Unveil Sculpture

A new public sculpture symbolizing justice will greet visitors to the Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings. According to a county press release, the sculpture, titled “Balance (Justice, Wisdom, Hope)” was created by the Milligan Studio of St. Paul. Artists Alan Milligan and Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan were selected by Dakota County Public Arts, a volunteer commission that makes recommendations to the County Board for art to be placed in public County buildings. The sculpture features a 6-foot bronze feather balanced atop a white marble fulcrum to represent the scales of justice. According to the artists, the concept of justice as truth being balanced is echoed in many cultures, including the Dakota, where a feather in balance signifies justice combined with virtue, power, trust, honor, strength, freedom and wisdom. The artists also intend the sculpture to provide a sense of calm in the Judicial Center lobby. The sculpture will be unveiled at a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 3-4 PM, in the Judicial Center lobby, 1560 Hwy. 55, Hastings. The public is invited to attend, view the installation and meet the artists.