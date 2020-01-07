Dakota Government Meetings For Jan. 07

The Dakota County Government Center will be a hive of activity on January 7th, as three meetings will be on the docket at the Center. The Board of Commissioners, the General Government and Policy Committee, and the Regional Railroad Authority all have meetings scheduled, with a wide array of agenda topics, from actions on an authorization to provide paid parental leave for county employees, and various physical development items, to appointments to interagency boards/commissions/committees for 2020. The Board of Commissioners meets at 9 AM, the General Government and Policy Committee at 9:30, and the Regional Railroad Authority at 10. Complete agendas are available online at DakotaCounty.us.