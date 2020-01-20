Daycare Provider Pleads Guilty

A Cottage Grove daycare provider pled guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of operating her daycare without licensure, in a plea deal to avoid a greater charge of child neglect. According to published reports, 25-year-old Megan K. Martin received a year’s probation after being charged with being drunk while providing day care to 12 small children in her home. According to court documents, on February 25, police searched Martin’s home in the 8100 block of S. Granada Avenue and found three of the 12 children in her care strapped in their car seats with blankets draped over them. The search also turned up 17 violations that Martin could have been cited for had she been a licensed provider. Police gave her a preliminary breath test, which found her blood alcohol content to be 0.12%. Judge Laura Pietan accepted the plea agreement, and set aside a 90-day jail sentence and ordered that Martin not provide day-care services for the year she is on probation.