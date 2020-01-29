Elementary Students Experience STEM

More than 4,600 elementary school students from schools throughout Dakota County, including Hastings, Vermillion, and Rosemount, are seeing science and engineering concepts in action this spring through assemblies and field trips provided by the Science Museum of Minnesota. These learning experiences, offered for free to schools in Dakota County, are part of the Experience Science program and a 21-year partnership between the Science Museum and Flint Hills Resources. During the assemblies, instructors from the Science Museum use interactive models to show examples of real-world engineering problems and help students think through the process of solving them. During the field trips to the Science Museum, students are challenged to consider how museum exhibits are made, what materials were used to build them and what problems were likely solved along the way. The 2019-2020 Experience Science program runs through May. The learning experiences offered complement existing curriculum and fulfill academic standards in science and engineering.