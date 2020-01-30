Engineering Intern Position Open

Hastings area college students currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field with a valid Minnesota Driver’s License are encouraged to apply for a Summer internship to assist in construction observation on the City mill and overlay project and road re-construction project. The intern will collect and evaluate data on City storm water systems, and obtain field measurements of City infrastructure to assist in preparation of project designs. The application period is open until March 15th. For complete details and application forms, visit HastingsMN.gov.