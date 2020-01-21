Farmington Discontinues Clean Up Days

The City Council of Farmington has decided to end the Farmington Clean Up Days, in favor of a pay-for-service approach to collecting bulk items for disposal. According to an online article in the Sun This Week, since 2001, the city of Farmington offered residents the ability to place select bulk items on the curb for pickup from a contracted hauler. The city did not bill for Clean Up Days separately. The cost for this service was incorporated into residents’ quarterly bill. The city reports the Clean Up Days have produced unfavorable results that include safety concerns with scavengers roaming the community leading up to the event, and illegal dumping that occurs as a result of certain items not being collected. Due to continued regulatory changes, many items formerly collected on Clean Up Days now must be recycled as opposed to land filled. This type of processing costs the city more and led to more items not being collected as a part of this event, including electronics, scrap metal, tires, mattresses and carpet. The city anticipates this list of items will grow in the future.