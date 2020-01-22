Farmington Staff Awarded

Farmington’s financial staff was recently honored with the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the highest level of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting for its tenth year. According to City Finance Director Teah Malecha, this attainment represents a significant accomplishment for the city and staff. To earn this achievement, the governmental entity must publish an easily readable, and efficiently organized and comprehensive annual financial report to satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.