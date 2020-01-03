Foley Co. Plans Prescott Facility

River Falls-based Foley Company has begun the process of constructing a new facility on Ryden Road, in Prescott. Plans for the site, building, erosion control, grading, utilities, paving, fire access, and landscaping have been submitted to the City of Prescott for review and action. Foley plans to construct an approximately 67,000 square-foot facility, with the possibility of a future expansion of up to 14,000 square feet. The Planning Commission will conduct a review of the information, along with recommendations from Cedar Corp, at a meeting on Monday, January 6th, at 6 PM, at the Prescott Municipal Building. Foley produces grinders and sharpeners for the lawn care and golf industries.