The Prescott Planning Commission met on Monday to review a proposed building project submitted by Foley Company, of River Falls, to build a facility in Prescott. According to the meeting minutes, the site, erosion control, grading, utility, paving, fire access, and building plans were reviewed. The survey and site plans all meet the codes, along with the pre-construction erosion control plan. There was a question regarding parking within the building setback, which staff will review further. Storm water and landscaping plans were also reviewed, and the city engineer recommended one additional analysis be completed for storm water. A motion to recommend approval of the plans passed without a negative voice vote.
Foley Company Expansion Plans Reviewed
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/foley-company-expansion-plans-reviewed/