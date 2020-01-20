Froth And Cork To Open

The business landscape of Hastings continues to grow and change, with the announcement of a combination coffee shop and wine bar at 110 4th Street East, set to open in February. According to an article in the Hastings Star Gazette, entrepreneur Corie Biermaier, with help from her husband, Jim, combined two of her passions into one venture, and will call the business “Froth and Cork”. Froth & Cork will open in the space that was once the Elm Salon, across the street from Hastings City Hall. Biermaier worked at the salon as a manager, and saw an opportunity to open her own community hub when the salon downsized to another spot. Reinforcing the community feel upstairs, Biermaier has created a cozy atmosphere that can be rented as a coworking space. The room will be complete with desks and couches to work on, as well as a printer copier to provide workers with what they need to get the job done. The coffee house and wine bar will be open 6 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday and 8 AM to 3 PM Saturday. The coworking space will be open Monday-Friday. Those interested in renting the space can email corie@frothncork.com.