Dakota County residents are invited to an open house to share ideas on groundwater protection Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4:30-7:30 PM at Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, 860 Cliff Road, Eagan. Dakota County is developing a groundwater plan that will provide a framework to protect the county’s groundwater supply. The plan will identify existing and potential problems and opportunities to protect and manage groundwater resources. The plan will outline strategies for the next 10 years. Groundwater protection is needed to maintain and enhance the quality of life in Dakota County by addressing and reducing concerns to public health and the environment. About 90 percent of Dakota County residents rely on groundwater as their primary drinking water source, whether from municipal or private wells. At the open house, residents can fill out a survey and receive a free lead test kit to bring home. Residents are asked to not bring water samples to the event. For more information, go to DakotaCounty.us, and search groundwater plan.
Ground Water Open House
