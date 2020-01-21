Grove UMC Temp. Ousting Elder Members

A struggling Minnesota church is asking its older parishioners to leave in hopes of making it more attractive to young families. Grove United Methodist Church in Cottage Grove is closing in June, with plans to relaunch in November. The present members, most of them over 60 years old, will be invited to worship elsewhere, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The church is asking that they stay away for two years, then consult the pastor about reapplying. According to the article, church officials said the congregation needs a reset and the best way is to appeal to younger people. The Methodists’ regional body is paying $250,000 to restart the church, probably in November. They have hired a specialist in starting new churches.