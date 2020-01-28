Hastings C2 Issue Tabled

The Hastings Planning Commission’s deliberation of an ordinance amendment for the C-2 Zoning district was tabled after a public hearing on Monday evening. According to the meeting minutes, the meeting started with Community Development Director John Hinzman providing a summary of the ordinance amendment. When the public hearing opened, Mark Lambert, the owner of Hastings Terrace Mobile Home Park and the vacant C-2 properties located in front of the Asteria Motel presented a letter from his attorney objecting to the City’s proposed change and the timing of the amendment related to his pending lawsuit against the City. The Commissioners discussed the amendment’s effect on properties within the district, and consideration of the amendment in light of the active litigation, effect on mobile home sales within the existing Hastings Terrace Mobile Home Park, clarifications between rental and sales of items and rationale for proposed definitions. The Commission voted 5-0 to table the item to the February 10th Planning Commission meeting for staff to address changes to the amendment.