Hastings Girls Also Won Four In A Row

The Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team has also won four consecutive games, and also learned as KDWA Sports was conducting our Thursday interview with Head Coach Scott Addyman, that the Raiders game with South Saint Paul on Friday, has already been postponed due to the impending winter storm, slated to blast through the area on Friday and Saturday. Coach Addyman talked about the postponement, but also about the last four games, including their signature win at Prescott, and finding a way to clip Henry Sibley on the road, Tuesday.