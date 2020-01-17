Hastings Projects Omitted From Bonding Request

Recently, Governor Tim Walz unveiled his capital investment priorities for the 2020 MN Legislative session. Neither of Hastings’ bonding requests, namely, the city hall preservation project and the Highway 316 renovation project, made the Governor’s wish list. State Representative Tony Jurgens said he was troubled that the governor chose to exclude the Hastings proposals.
Walz would like to borrow more than two billion dollars in order to help fund construction projects across Minnesota, which would be the largest bonding bill in state history.