Hastings Show Choir Takes Award

The Hastings Varsity Show Choir, Riverside Company, and Junior Varsity Show Choir Dynamic Edition from Hastings High School traveled to Dubuque, Iowa last weekend to compete in the Key Classic 2020 show choir event. Choirs from around the upper Midwest participated, and Riverside Company was awarded the titles of ?Best Vocals?, ?Best Visual? and overall Grand Champions. Riverside Company is under the direction of Lin Warren and Jen Fox, and Dynamic Edition is directed by Andrew Keller.
