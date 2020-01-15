«

HERO Center Grand Opening

January 15, 2020

The newly-completed HERO Center in Cottage Grove was officially opened at a ceremony on Tuesday night. The ceremony was attended by many government officials at the City, County and State levels, plus more 100 members of the public. Director of the Facility, Dan Anselment, provided some opening comments about the Center.

Click here for audio

    
State Senator Karla Bigham spoke of the ability of a unilateral effort to bring the Center into being.

Click here for audio


Representative Tony Jurgens spoke of how the Center is already a model for future facilities.

Click here for audio


The HERO Center will be used to train first responders, and will also be open to the public for certain events, including a shooting range.

Click here for audio

