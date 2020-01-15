HERO Center Grand Opening

The newly-completed HERO Center in Cottage Grove was officially opened at a ceremony on Tuesday night. The ceremony was attended by many government officials at the City, County and State levels, plus more 100 members of the public. Director of the Facility, Dan Anselment, provided some opening comments about the Center.
State Senator Karla Bigham spoke of the ability of a unilateral effort to bring the Center into being.
Representative Tony Jurgens spoke of how the Center is already a model for future facilities.
The HERO Center will be used to train first responders, and will also be open to the public for certain events, including a shooting range.