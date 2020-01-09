HERO Center To Open

The newly-constructed HERO Center in Cottage Grove is complete, and ready for business. The Center is set to officially open at a ceremony on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5 PM. According to information posted on social media, the Cities of Cottage Grove and Woodbury constructed the new regional, immersive training center for police, fire and emergency medical services personnel. The $21 million project was made possible by $9.5 million in state bonding and an additional $1.46 million from the state for pre-design and design work. The facility is located adjacent to the Cottage Grove City Hall and Public Safety Building at 10125 85th Street South in Cottage Grove. The opening ceremony is free and open to the public.