HFD Chief Search Update

After a first round of interviews, the City of Hastings has named two finalists for consideration as the next Fire Chief: Assistant Fire Chief Brian Carlson of the Burnsville Fire Department, and Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer of the Eagan Fire Department. Both candidates are highly qualified and have over 20 years of relevant experience. City Administration worked closely with current fire department staff soliciting feedback used to modify the job description and recruitment profile, ensuring that department staff were involved in the hiring process. Candidates were interviewed on Tuesday, January 7 and met with three different panels including community members, Fire Department staff, and non-Fire Department staff. The finalists will be interviewed by the Public Safety Committee of the Council on Thursday, February 6. City Administration hopes to have City Council approval of the appointment at the March 2 Council meeting.