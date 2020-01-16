HPAAC To Create Art Plan

The Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council has teamed up with urban geographer Brenda Kayzar to create a collaborative community arts and cultural plan for Hastings. According to an article in the Hastings Star Gazette, the results of a study done for the Creative Minnesota Project in 2017 found that the total economic impact of arts organizations and their audiences in Hastings was $2.4 million. Due to timing, the city wasn’t able to include a community-based plan for arts and culture into its plan. HPAAC agreed to start work on the community plan and the city can decide to include it once it is finished. The plan will aim to help Hastings grow and sustain the arts and cultural community already established, as well as showcase Hastings as a destination for arts and culture.