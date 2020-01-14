HPD Release Info On Monday Call

A police call in the area of 31st Street and Olson Drive on Monday resulted in a “Shelter-In-Place” advisory for residents in the area. According to a press release issued by Chief Bryan Schafer, Hastings Police responded to the 3100 block of Olson Drive on a report of a domestic assault. The female victim in the incident was able to flee the home and informed officers that the male in the home was in possession of a shotgun and had threatened to use it against her. She was not injured. Officers attempted to contact the male subject by phone, but were unsuccessful. South Metro SWAT was contacted and responded to the scene. SWAT also attempted to contact the male subject by phone and public address system without success. At 11:44 am, SWAT forced entry into the home and took the subject into custody without incident. Deputy Chief of Police David Wilske stated that the City’s alert system was used to advise residents of the situation.
The incident resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Hastings resident Michael Francis Gaul on a felony charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of assault. Gaul is currently in the Dakota County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court, set for January 15th, at noon.