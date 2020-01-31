Hwy 316 Public Hearing Set

The Hastings City Council is requested to schedule and hold a public hearing on April 6th to receive comments on the layout for the planned Highway 316 Improvements project. The City’s approval (municipal consent) is required by State Statutes for this project because the project features acquisition of permanent rights of way to re-establish necessary drainage features, and the layout changes and/or otherwise limits the extent of access in places along the corridor. Molly Kline will provide the presentation to recap project details at this meeting before the public hearing takes place. After the public hearing, the City will have up to 90 days to adopt a resolution of approval. The Public Hearing request was placed on the Consent Agenda for the February 3rd meeting of the City Council.