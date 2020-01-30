The ISD 200 School Board held an organizational meeting in early January to welcome newly-elected members, and select board officers for the year. Scott Gergen welcomed the new and re-elected members of the School Board and proceeded with the seating of Becky Beissel, Brian Davis, Lisa Hedin, and Stephanie Malm. Officers of the board for the upcoming year are Kelsey Waits as Chair, Dave Pemble as Vice-Chair, Stephanie Malm as Clerk, and Brian Davis as Treasurer. Other business included setting the stipend for board members at $4,250, and $4,750 for the Board Chair, enrollment for board members in the District Health and dental plans at member’s own expense, and enrollment in the District term life insurance program. The Board also set the meeting schedule for the year.
ISD 200 Officers Selected
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/isd-200-officers-selected/