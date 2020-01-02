ISD 833 Open Enrollment

Families who are looking to open enroll in 14 District 833 schools can now apply by submitting a completed open enrollment application to Renee Allen in Student Information by fax at 651-425-6320 or by email at rallen@sowashco.com. Paper forms can also be submitted at the District Service Center in Cottage Grove. Families who apply by 4 PM on January 15, 2020 will receive first consideration for open spaces at schools and will be notified regarding acceptance by February 15, 2020. Schools included in the program include elementary schools in Cottage Grove and Newport, Cottage Grove Middle School, and Park High School. The District 833 School Board closed Grey Cloud Elementary, Liberty Ridge Elementary, Red Rock Elementary, Lake Middle, Oltman Middle, East Ridge High and Woodbury High schools to additional open enrollment students due to capacity constraints.