Jan. 22 Hastings City Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Tuesday, January 21st, at 7 PM in City Council Chambers. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will hear comments from the audience. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. Under the heading of Community Development, the Council will consider a resolution to approve the 2020 CDBG Budget Submission, hear a Housing and Economic Development Report, and hear a strategic plan update from HEDRA. City Administration will present a Green Acres interest rate reduction request, and ask the Council to confirm a date for a goal setting retreat. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, February 3rd, at 7 PM.